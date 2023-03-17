Polo Ralph Lauren launches new intimates and sleepwear range

Polo Ralph Lauren has stepped into the intimates and sleepwear category for the first time with the launch of its own range.

The collection consists of bras, underwear, t-shirts, tanks, pyjama sets, sleep shirts, briefs, bathrobes and kaftans.

In a release, the brand said that the “timeless” line looks to combine comfort with style, offering shoppers everyday pieces “that can be worn with confidence”.

Each of the pieces draw inspiration from three distinct concepts, the first being ‘everyday essentials’ which includes a Rib Seamless collection consisting of bras and briefs with the Polo logo on the waistband.

‘Iconic stripes’ is encapsulated by pyjama sets and sleep shirts in cotton poplin, while bras, underwear and sleepwear in “luxurious fabrics” make up the ‘novelty pieces’ concept.

Ralph Lauren initially signed a licensing agreement with Delta Galil in 2021 to create an intimates and sleepwear line for its Polo brand.

Now in the public eye, the new collection has been unveiled in a campaign shot by Sean Thomas and starring model Vivienne Rohner.