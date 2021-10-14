Polo Ralph Lauren reimagines Stadium Collection with Tokyo Stadium capsule

Premium brand Polo Ralph Lauren has unveiled a limited edition capsule collection, Tokyo Stadium, in a partnership with LDH Japan founder and Exile boy band leader, Hiroyuki Igarashi.

In a reinvention of the label’s original Polo Stadium Collection inspired by the 1992 Olympic Games, the Tokyo Stadium capsule incorporates Japanese pop culture through iconic symbols, silhouettes and a bold colour scheme, with influence from the 90’s Tokyo dance scene.

Stadium Collection staples play a large part in the new capsule, with the inclusion of the iconic tank top, shorts, tear-away pants, anorak, utility vest and a five panel cap. An outerwear jacket, polo shirt, sneakers and a hoodie are also included in the line, as well as a number of accessories such as pouch bags, wrist bands, totes and a bucket hat. Each piece features the Polo Ralph Lauren logo and ‘P-wing’ motif.

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren, Taro Mizutani

The initial Stadium Collection coincided with the 1992 Olympic Games and directly drew inspiration from the uniforms of American Olympians. The year saw a significant rise in American interest in sport and national pride, with an increase in market demand for sportswear. Consequently, the collection was produced in a colour palette similar to the American flag. Ralph Lauren has reinterpreted the collection a number of ways since its release, including an updated 25th anniversary line.

The new Tokyo Stadium campaign, produced by Tokyo-based creatives, features members of popular Japanese band Exile, including former Ralph Lauren ambassador Akira. Imagery captures iconic Tokyo backdrops, displaying a distinct contrast between traditional Japanese gardens and busy city skylines.

The collection is set to be released October 21 through the US and UK Polo App, select global stores and Ralph Lauren’s official website, as well as a number of LDH speciality stores in Japan.

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren, Taro Mizutani

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren, Taro Mizutani

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren, Taro Mizutani