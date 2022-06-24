Polo Ralph Lauren unveils 2022 Wimbledon uniforms

Polo Ralph Lauren, which has been dressing Wimbledon’s on-court officials including chair umpires, line umpires, ball boys and girls for the past 17 years, has unveiled the 2022 uniforms.

For this year’s tennis tournament, which runs from June 27 to July 10, Polo Ralph Lauren has combined the brand's heritage with modern fabrications and silhouettes for uniforms inspired by the “elevated sense of style” of Wimbledon’s spectators.

The chair umpires will be wearing a belted back sportscoat lined with a commemorative Ralph Lauren-designed signature Wimbledon print adorned with both Polo Ralph Lauren and Wimbledon emblems. This is paired with a wide Bengal stripe shirt that includes recycled material and either white trousers or a white skirt with pearl button closure.

Image: Wimbledon / Polo Ralph Lauren

The ball boys and girls will wear a Ralph Lauren Polo Shirt in a navy blue and white wide stripe that includes recycled material and incorporates stretch, moisture-wicking properties and UV protection. While line umpire uniforms include navy cardigans featuring a white and Wimbledon green striped cuff detail which includes recycled Coolmax fibres to provide “superior comfort in warm environments with extreme moisture management properties”.

Wimbledon and Polo Ralph Lauren showcase uniforms featuring recycled materials

Polo Ralph Lauren explained that the Wimbledon uniforms have been designed to focus on “comfort, breathability and moisture management,” as well as showcase the brand’s signature craftsmanship. The uniforms also embrace more sustainable, innovative fabrics for optimal performance and style, featuring products made with recycled materials and other fabrics that are produced according to standards that consider communities and the environment.

Gus Henderson, commercial director at Wimbledon, said in a statement: “This is a special year for the All England Club as we mark the centenary of Centre Court on Church Road. To coincide with this milestone, we are delighted that all our on-court officials, ball boys and girls will be wearing newly designed uniforms produced by our partner, Polo Ralph Lauren.

“Given our organisation’s commitment to be Environment Positive by 2030, it is fantastic to see Polo Ralph Lauren is prioritising environmental sustainability in the production of the on-court uniforms for Wimbledon.”

