Pomellato and Dodo launch campaign against domestic violence

Jewellery brands Pomellato and Dodo have launched an awareness campaign and crowdfunding initiative to support women and victims of domestic violence, following what they call a “recrudescence of domestic abuse during mandatory confinement” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pomellato, a champion of women’s rights after founding the #PomellatoForWomen platform in 2017, states that it is “a crisis within a crisis,” as incidences of domestic abuse have been increasing rapidly as self-isolation and lockdown measures, which are now affecting up to half of the world’s population, forcing a dangerous proximity between abusers and their victims.

According to a non-government organisation based out of Jingzhou, Hubei near the Chinese epicentre of the Covid-19 crisis, the number of cases of domestic violence against women doubled in February 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

For the past 10 years, Pomellato has been supporting CADMI, a women’s shelter based in Milan, part of the D.i.RE network of anti-violence centres and the jewellery brand has launched the crowdfunding initiative to raise money for both organisations, jumpstarting the initiative with a pledge of 100,000 euros to be used for the immediate aid of women victims of abuse.

Pomellato is urging its fans around the world to join them in supporting domestic abuse victims at this especially crucial time.

Sabina Belli, Pomellato Group chief executive including the DoDo brand, said in a statement: “Pomellato has always been a brand devoted to women. We were alarmed to learn of the resurgence of domestic and sexual abuse against women, directly related to the restraints and pressures of confinement. Pomellato will always act decisively to support womenkind, and we want women victims to know they are not alone.”

The GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly 100,000 euros in 24-hours of its 200,000 euro target.