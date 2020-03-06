Porter Magazine launches new podcast

Porter Magazine is adding a new podcast into its offerings. “Pieces of Me: My Life in 7 Garments,” a new weekly podcast from the Net-a-Porter-owned magazine, will explore the lives of notable individuals through specific garments.

Launching on Mar. 11, the new series will feature conversations with Porter Magazine’s editor-in-chief Sarah Bailey, who will be the host of “Pieces of Me: My Life in 7 Garments.” According to WWD, such conversations will focus on life reflections on defining moments from women including Tracee Ellis Ross, Sam Taylor Johnson, Zainab Salbi, and Halima Alden.

The launch of the new podcast follows Net-A-Porter’s announcement to invest further in digital and video content, as it decreases the frequency of Porter’s print edition to twice a year.

