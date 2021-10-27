Poshmark launches Brand Closet

Social marketplace Poshmark has launched its Brand Closet program.

The program allows large scale brands to connect with millions of Poshmark’s shoppers. Utilising social merchandising tools designed to engage with the 80 million plus Poshmark users, brands can connect, converse and sell directly through the program.

Through the Brand Closet, companies can share limited time goods through the Drops Soon feature, as well as communicate one on one with shoppers through My Shoppers. Another feature included is the branded Posh Parties, which give companies the opportunity to create awareness about its products.

Other features include targeted push and email campaigns to promote engagement, as well as management tools for high volume selling, third-party logistics integration support and dedicated customer success teams.

“By connecting brands directly to our community of highly engaged, deeply passionate shopper and re-commerce enthusiasts, we’re building a stronger, more vibrant marketplace,” said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark.

The platform is aimed mainly at Millennial or Gen Z customers. “Our social marketplace now supports sellers of all sizes, from new sellers to professional resellers to large-scale brands,” said Tracy Sun, co-founder and SVP of Seller Experience at Poshmark. “We want to empower each and every one of them to be successful on Poshmark while fueling a more circular shopping engine.”

Poshmark offers new and secondhand products for women, men, children, pets and home.