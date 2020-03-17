Post Malone launches sunglasses collection with Arnette

Post Malone ­— the American rapper known for hit songs including “rockstar” and “Circles” — has become widely recognized for his signature tattoos. Now, his tattoos are available for everyone. In an announcement from the Luxottica-owned eyewear label Arnette, the artist launched a collection of laser-polished sunglasses with the brand featuring laser-polished “tattoos” on the lenses.

The Post Malone x Arnette Tattoo collection includes was designed to be gender-fluid, with futuristic flat lenses and silhouettes inspired by the ‘90s. Each pair has “Inspired by Post Malone” engraved on the temple.

The four-piece Post Malone x Arnette collection is available for 104 USD on the Sunglasses Hut online retail site.

Images: Courtesy of Arnette