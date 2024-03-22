Prabal Gurung, Coach and Cult Gaia among honourees for 2024 ACE Awards

The Accessories Council has officially named the honourees for its upcoming 2023 Accessories Council Excellence Awards (ACE Awards), which is set to take place May 7 in New York City.

The annual event, now in its 30th year, looks to recognise individuals who have made “great strides in raising awareness of the accessories industry”, while honouring both designers and companies who have “furthered the use of accessories”.

Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung has been named designer of the year, while US label Coach is to receive the brand of the year title. The design innovation recognition is to go to Cult Gaia, retailer of the year has been revealed as Jared and speciality retailer is to go to curator Elyse Walker. This year’s rising star honouree, meanwhile, is Larroudé, a fashion label that offers “stunning products with great design and comfortable fit”.

In terms of individuals, former executive director of the CFDA, Fern Mallis, will be inducted into the award’s hall of fame, while Linda Fargo, the senior vice president, fashion office and director of women’s fashion at department store retailer Bergdorf Goodman, will receive the style icon award for her efforts in curating fashion and her mentorship in the industry. Costume designer Dana Covarrubias, who is behind the looks on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, is to be honoured with the style influencer award.