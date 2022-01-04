Prada celebrates Chinese New Year with tiger protection initiative

In keeping with the lunar calendar, which states 2022 is the year of the tiger, luxury fashion house Prada has revealed a combined campaign and project to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The brand’s ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ initiative will include a series of activations to raise awareness for the big cat species, which is one of many at risk of extinction.

The complimentary campaign stars actor and singer Li Yifeng and actress Chun Xia, portrayed in images produced in partnership with photographer Liu Song. Images aim to avoid the use of fiction, and instead focus on gestures and interactions with the viewer, with the ultimate goal of creating a narrative that hopes to raise the awareness needed to save the animal.

As part of the campaign, Prada has reached out to art schools in China and internationally, asking students to produce their own personal interpretation of the tiger. The free reign allows participants to express themselves and also looks to attract public attention to the cause. Work will be judged by a special jury of artists and a selection will be used for a project set to take place in 2022.

Additionally, the Prada Group has also announced it will be making a donation to the Walking with Tiger and Leopard programme of the China Green Foundation. The programme shares information on biodiversity with the public, aiming to bring attention to tiger and leopard conservation through education.