Prada comes out on top in Lyst’s Q4 2022 report

The Lyst Index for Q4 of 2022 has arrived, and with it comes some significant shifts in shopper sentiments towards big name luxury brands.

For one, Gucci, which was at the top for Q3, fell to second place, while the former occupier of the spot Prada went up to first. It comes as both companies experienced some significant changes in their respective organisations, namely Alessandro Michele’s departure from Gucci and the appointment of Andrea Guerra as CEO of Prada Group.

Meanwhile, other brands further down the list were facing more striking moves. Moncler was one of this quarter’s top movers, jumping up 14 spots to third place, a shift that could be attributed to the relaunch of Moncler Genius during London Fashion Week.

Bottega Veneta and Loewe were also met with higher positions, the former moving up from 11 to six, while the latter shot up from 14 to seven. Both the brands had notable activations in the closing part of the year, including the onboarding of new ambassadors and the unveiling of pre-spring 2023 collections.

Ugg and Coach join the list

Some brands, however, didn’t garner such a positive outlook. Unsurprisingly, Balenciaga dropped from fourth place to 11th, after the brand became the centre of attention in Q4, albeit for the wrong reasons. After cutting ties with former controversial collaborator Ye, the luxury label received hefty criticism for a series of “inappropriate” campaigns featuring children. Other brands dropping on the list included Fendi, from seven to 14, Louis Vuitton, from nine to 15, and Diesel, from 8 to 16.

New arrivals to the index were that of Coach, who came in at 19, and Ugg, which catapulted to 17. The footwear brand gained traction in the final quarter following the launch of a boot using regeneratively sourced materials and its ultra mini style that went viral online after being spotted on supermodel Bella Hadid. Sales for the boot, which have been sold out across many retailers for most of the three month period, skyrocketed 82 percent, Lyst noted.

Alongside the top brands, Lyst also named three breakout brands for Q4, each selected for their rapid upwards trajectory on the platform. These brands included 16Arlington, which saw searches up 56 percent, Alaïa, which saw a 33 percent increase, and Mugler, which welcomed a 49 percent rise.