Prada launches second exclusive capsule collection with Mytheresa.com
Marjorie van Elven
Luxury e-tailer Mytheresa.com and Italian fashion house are launching their second capsule collection together. The two companies announced in a joint statement that a collection featuring twenty pieces, inspired by streetwear and Prada’s archives, is to be launched exclusively on Mytheresa.com on June 4.

Some of the most iconic Prada creations have been updated, including the flame sandals from Spring/Summer 2012. Prada’s famous banana and mermaid prints can also find it again in the hoodies, jumpers and dresses included in the new Mytheresa collection.

Prices are set to range from 250 euros (approximately 290 US dollars) to 1150 euros (1338 US dollars).

To promote the new collection, Prada and Mytheresa.com invited the American R&B artist Abra to star in an exclusive video. Watch it below:

Pictures: courtesy of Mytheresa.com and Prada.
