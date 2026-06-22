Prada maintains clean lines for spring/summer 2027
Milan - Prada took its minimalism to the extreme on Sunday in Milan. The brand presented slender, androgynous silhouettes dressed in light-coloured, very tight-fitting jeans and leather for its spring/summer 2027 menswear collection.
Leather tops and waistcoats were worn high, sometimes revealing the navel. Scarves tied around the hips brought a touch of colour, as did colourful pouches attached to large belts. Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explained they were practising a “distillation” of the wardrobe, claiming it as an “exercise in clarity” and “an antidote to complication”.
In the Prada Foundation's hangar, male and female models walked behind Australian model Julia Nobis on a floor of neon lights. Their slender silhouette was intended to be “exact and highly controlled, refined and linear, constant,” the brand noted in a statement. Transparent trousers and shirts completed the sharp looks of these boys and girls, potential members of punk-rock bands in their “skinny” jeans.
“The ambition was to do something new with ‘nothing’ - against exaggeration, against the complexity of the material” and “against unnecessary design,” explained Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons in a statement. “In this collection, there is a break with the conventions of luxury. (...) Changing materials, reconsidering proportions. The new silhouette is fundamental. (...) It's about being extremely determined and precise,” they added.
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