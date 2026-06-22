Prada maintains clean lines for spring/summer 2027

Milan - Prada took its minimalism to the extreme on Sunday in Milan. The brand presented slender, androgynous silhouettes dressed in light-coloured, very tight-fitting jeans and leather for its spring/summer 2027 menswear collection.

Leather tops and waistcoats were worn high, sometimes revealing the navel. Scarves tied around the hips brought a touch of colour, as did colourful pouches attached to large belts. Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explained they were practising a “distillation” of the wardrobe, claiming it as an “exercise in clarity” and “an antidote to complication”.

Prada, menswear SS27 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In the Prada Foundation's hangar, male and female models walked behind Australian model Julia Nobis on a floor of neon lights. Their slender silhouette was intended to be “exact and highly controlled, refined and linear, constant,” the brand noted in a statement. Transparent trousers and shirts completed the sharp looks of these boys and girls, potential members of punk-rock bands in their “skinny” jeans.

“The ambition was to do something new with ‘nothing’ - against exaggeration, against the complexity of the material” and “against unnecessary design,” explained Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons in a statement. “In this collection, there is a break with the conventions of luxury. (...) Changing materials, reconsidering proportions. The new silhouette is fundamental. (...) It's about being extremely determined and precise,” they added.

Prada SS27 Menswear Milan Runway Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Prada SS27 Menswear Milan Runway Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Prada SS27 Menswear Milan Runway Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons at Prada Spring Summer 2027 Menswear Milan Runway Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight