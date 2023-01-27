Prada releases ninth edition of Timecapsule NFT

Luxury brand Prada has unveiled the ninth instalment of its Timecapsule non-fungible token (NFT), set to drop February 2.

The piece is entitled ‘Interferenza Ottica Art Print by Enzo Ragazzini 1975’ and comes as the second NFT in a three-part series of shirts adorned in special prints from the archive of Italian photographer Ragazzini.

In keeping with the title, the design uses a print the creator made in 1975, featuring an optical interference technique resulting in a circular pattern.

Prada’s signature enamelled triangle logo can also be found on the shirt, while the word ‘February’ has been transferred onto the back.

Each NFT comes with a physical iteration of the shirt and provides access to Prada’s exclusive Crypted NFT community.

Through the membership, the Discord community gains invites to events and experiences, such as tickets to Prada’s menswear autumn/winter 2023 fashion show, which was provided to NFT holders last month.

As part of the drop, the brand said it would be further extending its Web3 community to those who had purchased a Prada Timecapsule piece before the NFT initiative initially launched back in June 2022.

This means collection holders can now claim their own NFT, also in sync with their physical product.