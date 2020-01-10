Pre-fall 2020 trend highlights

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key womenswear directions emerging from the 2020 Pre Fall season.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the essential directions from the SS20 Pre Fall catwalk events and presentations exhibiting across the global fashion capitals. As an early indicator of the trends that will develop over the upcoming FW20-21 Fashion Weeks, the Pre Fall collections explore the different aspects of femininity, redefining the definitions of womanhood and taking a deconstructed/reconstructed approach to traditional fashion codes. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key trends emerging onto the womenswear scene, into the 2020 season and beyond. Designers play with the proportions of classic womenswear, overemphasising the female form in Feminine Irony or introducing boyish shapes in Girls Will Be Boys. Deconstructed Utility elevates practical garments with a high-fashion appeal.

Feminine Irony

Feminine silhouettes are amplified for Pre Fall, with exaggerated, voluminous proportions and ultra-sheer fabrics. Puffy sleeves and extended shoulders create fresh new forms with eveningwear influences crossing over into statement daywear pieces. Couture structures and luxurious fabrications are rendered in youthful vibrant colours.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Valentino, Givenchy, Fendi, all Pre Fall 2020

Girls Will Be Boys

Rethinking the tailored ‘borrowed from the boys’ aesthetic of previous seasons, Pre Fall channels the tomboy. A fusion of genderless dressing and the popular sports/street movement, baggy, oversized silhouettes and longer lines are the hallmarks. Wide leg Bermuda shorts and cricketing tanks come in chunky knits and substantial leathers for a transeasonal wearability.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Bassike, Ganni, Nomia, all Pre Fall 2020

Deconstructed Utility

Utility looks are taken apart and rebuilt in new feminine forms. The minimalist aesthetic gains added interest via clever deconstruction/reconstruction techniques and silhouette-altering fastenings that transform clean utilitarian staples. Splashes of acid hues and all-over patterns introduce further fashion-forward elements to understated designs.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Bottega Veneta, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rosetta Getty, all Pre Fall 2020

