Pre-Fall 2021 womenswear trend: geometric prints

Prints are taking a geometric turn for the Pre-Fall 2021 season. Designers are integrating shapes into their pieces, in the form of repetitive and concrete patterns that add angles and depth to a color palette.

MSGM utilized rhombus shapes into several sweaters for what appears to be a modernization of the classic argyle pattern, while Philosophy, Alberta Ferretti and Marina Moscone took a similar approach in modernizing tartan patterns with the use of rectangular prints. Designers including Burberry and JW Anderson took this theme a step further, with repeated square motifs reminiscent of both checkerboards and plaid.

We have seen angular patterns on the rise for several seasons, as both gingham and plaid become increasingly popular in the past two years. While gingham is most frequently used during warmer seasons and plaid for cold weather, this recent use of hybrid geometric prints for the transitional Pre-Fall season represents an evolution of classic patterns.

Tory Burch, Pre-Fall 2021

Alberta Ferretti, Pre-Fall 2021

The geometric prints to look out for in Pre-Fall 2021

Geometric patterns are always in trend, though Pre-Fall 2021 will see a shift from classic check patterns to smaller, repeating prints. Keep an eye out for sharp angles and small shapes, seen throughout all categories of womenswear - eveningwear, casual clothing and perhaps even athleisure.

Images: Unsplash, Tory Burch & Alberta Ferretti (Pre-Fall 2021) Catwalk Images