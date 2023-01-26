Pre-Fall 2023 Buyers Guide – Tailoring

A major return to the office and in-person events, has meant a renewed interest in tailored clothing, particularly suitings. Pre-fall collections drop from June to August and traverse two seasons. Therefore, colors and fabrics can be summer-like or fall-like. For pre-fall 23, styles range from classic to innovative; here are the most significant.

Alberta Ferretti

Image: Alberta Ferretti pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Alberta Ferretti offered a romantic take to the wide leg pant suit, rendering it in purple velvet shown over a grey silk blouse.

Etro

Image: Etro pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Marco De Vincenzo for Etro, a wine-colored three-piece velvet suit with a wide lapel DB jacket, a vest and bell bottom pants had a seventies appeal.

Ferragamo

Image: Ferragamo pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Maximilian Davis showed a total look with a masculine feel for Ferragamo: a sky blue shirt, two button blazer and trench coat with a navy tie.

Jil Sander

Image: Jil Sander pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Luke and Lucie Meier for Jil Sander, a blue suit that included a vest with a belt detail and a silver buckle over narrow pants.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Image: 3.1 Philip Lim pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Phillip Lim showed a collarless jacket and straight pants in stone-colored gabardine over a hooded sweatshirt with an intricate sash at the waist.

Proenza Schouler

Image: Proenza Schouler pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, a cream-colored gabardine suit with a one-button fitted blazer and full pleated pants with a self-belt.

No 21

Image: No 21 pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Alessandro Dell’Acqua showed a classically tailored pinstripe suit over two shirts and a tank.

Ermanno Scervino

Image: Ermanno Scervino pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Ermanno Scervino, a light heather grey DB jacket and matching pleat front pants.

Brandon Maxwell

Image: Brandon Maxwell pre-fall 23/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Brandon Maxwell’s pre-fall collection 23 began with a two piece suit of a strapless tunic with bellows pockets over a layer of lace and straight legged pants.