Pre-Fall 2024 denim report: Surface interest and key silhouettes

Consumer demand for a more-or-less trans-seasonal wardrobe increases and ready-to-wear designers have embraced the use of denim exponentially. With the PreFall 2024 season at an end, a clear picture of the trends emerge.

There was plenty of surface interest, including special washes, laser effects, stenciled prints and jacquards. Jeans continue to range from classic to extra wide leg styles; matching jackets and vests created Canadian tuxedo looks . Among other skirt styles, denim maxi skirts will continue to be popular.

Washes and finishes

Diesel: Designer, Glenn Martens

Diesel PreFall 24/look 1 Credits: Diesel PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: Martens grafted the front of a skirt over jeans. Bonded denim was layered over unbonded and then baked, giving it a ‘leathery’ look. It was shown with a matching cropped sleeveless top and bra.

Ganni: Designer, Ditte Reffstrup

Ganni PreFall24/ look 18 Credits: Ganni PreFall24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: A longline collarless jacket and matching jeans with a floral stencil print on a mid-toned wash. Accessories included a sequined hobo bag.

MM6 Maison Margiela

MM6 PreFall 24/ look 3 Credits: MM6 PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: An all-in-one with a stretchy nude mock-turtleneck attached to baggy jeans in a ‘dirty’ yellowish wash, accessorized by MM6 ‘Tabi’ shoes in nude.

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem PreFall 24/ look 7 Credits: Erdem PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: An oversized dark blue denim coat with a large placed stenciled print of a flower. Pale pink satin slingbacks with a rose embellishment completed the look.

Balmain: Designer, Olivier Rousteing

Balmain PreFall 24/ look 30 Credits: Balmain PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 30: Relaxed jeans with a rolled cuff in a vintage wash with a palm tree print in white was shown with a tailored blazer in peach with seafoam colored collar and cuffs, and a top with a deep vee in a diamond print. A small hand held satchel and flat toed pumps finished the look.

Versace

Versace Pre-Fall 24 dark denim suit Credits: Versace Pre-Fall 24/courtesy Versace

Look 22: A dark denim boxy fix jacket with matching cropped skinny jeans. Accessories included a handheld mini-tote, leather gloves and kitten heel slides.

Fresh silhouettes

MM6 Maison Margiela

MM6 Prefall 24/ look 24 Credits: MM6 Prefall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 24: Jeans with curved legs in stonewashed denim with a crinkled finish were teamed with a quilted mock turtleneck in seafoam. Accessories included a bucket bag and sneakers.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney PreFall 24/ look 29 Credits: Stella McCartney PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: Wide legged over-long jeans in a stone wash under a chunky cable knit sweater in sky blue and grey.

Stine Goya

Stine Goya PreFall 24/ look 17 Credits: Stine Goya PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 17: Curved leg jeans in a classic wash. Front seams and pockets with a rubbed finish added surface interest. They were shown with a matching vest.

DSquared2: Designers, Dean and Dan Caten

Look 2: Jodhpur style jeans with a scratched surface finish and patchworked elements over logo underwear. The jeans were shown with a brown distressed corduroy jacket over a red shirt and ribbed tank. A faux fur shoulder bag and high heeled boots with hiking details were amongst the featured accessories.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham PreFall 24/ look 6 Credits: Victoria Beckham PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: An off-center button-through knee-length skirt in a classic stonewash fade with a cuffed hemline. It was shown with a matching shirt under a DB black wool blazer. Accessories included a large handheld satchel and cream-colored pumps.

Sylvie Millstein Hellessy

Hellessy PreFall 24/ look 23 Credits: Hellessy PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: High-rise narrow leg jeans in a vintage fade with athletic side trim and broad cuffs in a contrasting indigo wash. They were shown with a matching oversized shirt with detachable sleeves. Accessories included open-toed black boots.

Diesel: Designer, Glenn Martens

Diesel PreFall 24/ look 3 Credits: Diesel PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: A floor-length skirt with a center panel in a vintage stone-washed fade and a navy shrunken logo tee was shown with a denim satchel and silver pumps.

DSquared2: Designers, Dean and Dan Caten

DSquared2 PreFall 24/ look 15 Credits: DSquared2 PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: A heavily studded mini skirted jumper with chain straps, in a classic wash, under a ribbed white cropped tank and red faux fur jacket. The look was finished with a brown baseball cap, silver jewelry and black ankle boots.

Helmut Lang: Designer, Peter Do

Helmut Lang Pre-Fall 24 dark denim jeans Credits: Helmut Lang Pre-Fall 24/courtesy Helmut Lang

Look 23: Dark denim straight leg jeans with bellows pockets teamed with a white long-sleeve t-shirt and logo belt.

Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 24 cuffed jeans Credits: Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 17: Medium wash straight leg jeans with an extra-wide cuff and a cream tunic top. Accessories included black slingbacks and an olive bag.