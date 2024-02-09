Pre-Fall 2024 denim report: Surface interest and key silhouettes
Consumer demand for a more-or-less trans-seasonal wardrobe increases and ready-to-wear designers have embraced the use of denim exponentially. With the PreFall 2024 season at an end, a clear picture of the trends emerge.
There was plenty of surface interest, including special washes, laser effects, stenciled prints and jacquards. Jeans continue to range from classic to extra wide leg styles; matching jackets and vests created Canadian tuxedo looks. Among other skirt styles, denim maxi skirts will continue to be popular.
Washes and finishes
Diesel: Designer, Glenn Martens
Look 1: Martens grafted the front of a skirt over jeans. Bonded denim was layered over unbonded and then baked, giving it a ‘leathery’ look. It was shown with a matching cropped sleeveless top and bra.
Ganni: Designer, Ditte Reffstrup
Look 18: A longline collarless jacket and matching jeans with a floral stencil print on a mid-toned wash. Accessories included a sequined hobo bag.
MM6 Maison Margiela
Look 3: An all-in-one with a stretchy nude mock-turtleneck attached to baggy jeans in a ‘dirty’ yellowish wash, accessorized by MM6 ‘Tabi’ shoes in nude.
Erdem Moralioglu
Look 7: An oversized dark blue denim coat with a large placed stenciled print of a flower. Pale pink satin slingbacks with a rose embellishment completed the look.
Balmain: Designer, Olivier Rousteing
Look 30: Relaxed jeans with a rolled cuff in a vintage wash with a palm tree print in white was shown with a tailored blazer in peach with seafoam colored collar and cuffs, and a top with a deep vee in a diamond print. A small hand held satchel and flat toed pumps finished the look.
Versace
Look 22: A dark denim boxy fix jacket with matching cropped skinny jeans. Accessories included a handheld mini-tote, leather gloves and kitten heel slides.
Fresh silhouettes
MM6 Maison Margiela
Look 24: Jeans with curved legs in stonewashed denim with a crinkled finish were teamed with a quilted mock turtleneck in seafoam. Accessories included a bucket bag and sneakers.
Stella McCartney
Look 29: Wide legged over-long jeans in a stone wash under a chunky cable knit sweater in sky blue and grey.
Stine Goya
Look 17: Curved leg jeans in a classic wash. Front seams and pockets with a rubbed finish added surface interest. They were shown with a matching vest.
DSquared2: Designers, Dean and Dan Caten
Look 2: Jodhpur style jeans with a scratched surface finish and patchworked elements over logo underwear. The jeans were shown with a brown distressed corduroy jacket over a red shirt and ribbed tank. A faux fur shoulder bag and high heeled boots with hiking details were amongst the featured accessories.
Victoria Beckham
Look 6: An off-center button-through knee-length skirt in a classic stonewash fade with a cuffed hemline. It was shown with a matching shirt under a DB black wool blazer. Accessories included a large handheld satchel and cream-colored pumps.
Sylvie Millstein Hellessy
Look 23: High-rise narrow leg jeans in a vintage fade with athletic side trim and broad cuffs in a contrasting indigo wash. They were shown with a matching oversized shirt with detachable sleeves. Accessories included open-toed black boots.
Diesel: Designer, Glenn Martens
Look 3: A floor-length skirt with a center panel in a vintage stone-washed fade and a navy shrunken logo tee was shown with a denim satchel and silver pumps.
DSquared2: Designers, Dean and Dan Caten
Look 15: A heavily studded mini skirted jumper with chain straps, in a classic wash, under a ribbed white cropped tank and red faux fur jacket. The look was finished with a brown baseball cap, silver jewelry and black ankle boots.
Helmut Lang: Designer, Peter Do
Look 23: Dark denim straight leg jeans with bellows pockets teamed with a white long-sleeve t-shirt and logo belt.
Brandon Maxwell
Look 17: Medium wash straight leg jeans with an extra-wide cuff and a cream tunic top. Accessories included black slingbacks and an olive bag.