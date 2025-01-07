Pre-Fall 2025 color trends: ‘Wicked’-inspired shades of pink and green

Since its November 22 debut, the long-awaited movie adaptation of the Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ has proven to be a massive box office hit. It is already the all-time highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway musical, having earned $392.4 million domestically by mid-December 2024. Wicked has a compelling storyline of friendship, and bravery in the face of oppression. Plus, the set and costume design is a veritable feast for the eyes. When it comes to color, Galinda’s pink outfits pop against a backdrop of blue Shiz University uniforms. Later, when the two friends travel to the Emerald City, naturally the focus turns to a palette of greens.

The pre-fall collections for 2025 have also featured plenty of pinks and greens. We can trace the popularity of rosy hues back to summer 2023 and the enormous success of the movie ‘Barbie.’ On the other hand, shades of green have been trending for several seasons thanks to their connection to all-things nature. Here are five pink and five green looks from the current pre-fall ‘25 collections.

Coming up roses

Stine Goya

Stine Goya Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Stine Goya Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rabanne: designer, Julien Dossena

Rabanne Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Rabanne Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Markarian

Markarian Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Markarian Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Emerald City

Max Mara: designer, Ian Griffith

Max Mara Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Max Mara Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Roberto Cavalli: designer, Fausto Puglisi

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Huishan Zhang

Huishan Zhang Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Huishan Zhang Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Valentino: designer, Alessandro Michele

Valentino Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Valentino Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jonathan Simkhai

Simkhai Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Simkhai Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 9: a dress with a pale pink silk skirt attached to a white knit maillot with white lace-ups.Look 20: a coral pink satin floor-length sheath with diagonal sequined fringed trim. Accessories included an olive-colored bag with whipstitching and white boots.Look 14: a pleated top in coral pink with wide shoulders and a half-belt in brown faux leather and a matching ankle-length skirt. A small brown bowling bag and thong ankle straps sandals in burgundy completed the look.Look 24: a long pale pink dress with a side slit and flutter sleeves was shown over dark red hose and stilettos. Accessories included a brown clutch and aviator sunglasses.Look 3: a mid-length fit-and-flare dress with a Peter Pan collar was rendered in a vintage floral print on a pale pink background. Cream ankle strap sandals finished the look.Look 28: a strapless jumpsuit in lightweight emerald green wool with barrel legs, a black leather belt and white kitten heel pumps.Look 2: a button-through dress in emerald green fil coupé with gold highlighting and a brown velvet obi belt with gold tassels. Black ankle straps completed the look.Look 6: a long straight tank dress in bright green sequins with placed floral embellishments was shown with fishnet hose, brown patent slingbacks and a brown faux fur coat.Look 75: a bright green two-piece suit with a window pane check. The jacket had gold buttons and patch pockets with waist and cuff tabs and had a matching mini skirt. Accessories included a burgundy felt hat, white pointelle over-the-knee socks, gold logo mules and a tweed satchel.Look 5: a sleeveless turtleneck jersey dress in ombré shades of ivory, light and dark green accessorized with white mules.