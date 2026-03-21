Pre-Fall 2026: Military luxe is a major trend: Olive green, officer details and more

There’s a renewed presence of military- and utilitarian-inspired silhouettes in the Pre-Fall 26 collections; anchored by khaki and olive green as practical, season-bridging hues. The trend is multifaceted, balancing classic officer-style details such as fitted, belted jackets and polished brass buttons, as seen at Veronica Beard—with more relaxed interpretations of fatigue dressing, including olive shirts, bomber jackets, and camo trousers, from New York designer Nili Lotan.

Some designers introduced a deliberate contrast, with labels like Cinq à Sept’s Jane Siskin softening the look through feminine touches such as floral embroidery. In this context, military references function both as visual armor and as expressions of feminine authority, mirroring an ongoing atmosphere of global uncertainty that is expected to shape fashion narratives through 2026 and beyond.

Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 26: designer, Jane Siskin

Credits: Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 26

Look 8: a brown cotton swing jacket with floral embroidery and matching Bermuda shorts over a cream-colored silk blouse with a pussy bow, crystal earrings, dark sheer hose and T-bar brown pumps.

Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 26: designers, Dan Caten & Dean Caten

Credits: Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 26

Look 5: a bomber jacket combining olive green sleeves in a technical fabric with grey knit and an open back with a zipper. Cropped, dark blue denim jeans feature zipper details and cuffs at the ankles. Accessories included strappy sandals over socks

Ferragamo Pre-Fall 26: designer, Maximilian Davis

Credits: Ferragamo Pre-Fall 26

Look 15: an olive-green silk shirt with cargo pockets over a rust-colored top and a bright orange cotton mini skirt. Accessories included a cobalt blue leather chain bag and ‘Sara’ sling-backs. Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 26

Credits: Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 26

Look 9: an olive-green cotton canvas zip-front blouson jacket over a dark green ribbed knit sweater, and camo print barrel leg pants.

Ganni Pre-Fall 26: designer, Ditte Reffstrup

Credits: Ganni Pre-Fall 26

Look 6: a camel-colored cotton canvas trench jacket with two belts at the waist and checked shorts with rosebud embroidery.

Veronica Beard Pre-Fall 26

Credits: Veronica Beard Pre-Fall 26

Look 4: a structured olive-green military-style jacket in wool, and a black floral maxi skirt with a placed floral print.

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 26

Credits: 3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 26

Look 2: a long navy v-neck 5-button wool cardigan over a grey wool cardigan with two-tone pants, olive-green khaki in front and green technical fabric in back. A long half-skirt with a ditzy print was wrapped over the pants.

Balenciaga Pre-Fall 26: designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli

Credits: Balenciaga Pre-Fall 26

Look 75: a boxy chore jacket in khaki cotton with contrast collar and matching micro mini skirt over athletic separates. Accessories included a white cap with a high crown and abrown leather satchel.

No.21 Pre-Fall 26: designer, Alessandro Dell’Acqua

Credits: No.21 Pre-Fall 26

Look 7: slender olive-green cotton pants with a teal and red turtleneck under a natural-colored faux fur jacket. Yellow socks, brown sneakers and a brown leather hobo bag finished the look.

Armarium Pre-Fall 26: designer, Giorgia Gabriele

Credits: Armarium Pre-Fall 26

Look 7: an oversized olive-green cape jacket featuring a unique, draped silhouette, a high collar with snaps, and patch pockets in a technical waterproof fabric.

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