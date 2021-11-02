Première Vision Shenzhen: a round-up

The Shenzhen Convention Centre hosted three main fashion fairs from October 13 to 15, presenting the key trends of the Autumn/Winter 2022/23 season. The 3rd Première Vision Shenzhen event was held alongside the 24th Fashion Source Shenzhen International Exhibition for Clothing Supply Chain, as well as the 9th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week.

Both local and international exhibitors presented yarns, leather, fabrics, designs, accessories and manufacturing innovations meant to shape the seasons ahead in a global space close to 100,000sqm and divided into seven distinct themes. The three events held 25 fashion shows to showcase the latest trends, with Chinese brands such as Yizhuo, Van Sun Sun, Complementair or David Sylvia taking on the runway. The entire event gathered almost 40,000 visitors according to the organizers, ranging from buyers and agents to distributors and e-commerce operators.

Première Vision hosted its own fair in a space of more than 5,500 sqm, welcoming 36 exhibitors from a large array of countries including France, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Korea and China. Opening its doors to 5,000 buyers from around the world, it organised fashion seminars such as the ‘PV Season Trend Tasting’ and ‘PV Colour Trend Tasting’, which were both led by the Première Vision fashion team.

The event partnered with Fashion Source, an initiative that works towards the development of China’s fashion industry while highlighting creativity. For the occasion, Fashion Source set up 40 professional talks and hosted the AW22/23 Colour Trend and Knitwear Trend events. Created to help exhibitors grow their businesses, it also welcomed the FS+ selected Business Fair attended by over 180 suppliers.

A series of nine digital talks was developed to discuss the future of the industry, from its current issues to its aim for more eco-responsibility. This season, Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week combined two different titles - ‘YAN’ and ‘FUN’ - resulting in a Chinese sentence standing for ‘multiplying’ and ‘thriving’. It highlighted the desire of the industry to keep on innovating and always be a forerunner.

The 25th Fashion Source Shenzhen International Exhibition for Clothing Supply Chain will come back next year from April 19 to 21 alongside the 10th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week and 4th Première Vision Shenzhen.