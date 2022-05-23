PrettyLittleThing announces design competition with Teyana Taylor

Online retailer PrettyLittleThing is working with its US creative director Teyana Taylor to find their next ‘Designer of the Year’.

The fast-fashion brand is calling on aspiring fashion designers to submit a maximum of four designs, one of which must be a design for Taylor’s upcoming tour, to win the chance to dress the award-winning singer, as well as design their own capsule collection for PrettyLittleThing.

Each design must be accompanied by a sketch clearly showcasing the front and back view of the style. Entries can be submitted via the PrettyLittleThing website or via social media using the hashtag “DesignWithPLTxTeyana.

Commenting on the competition, Taylor said in a statement: “It’s always been a passion of mine to help impact the lives of other young creatives, and as creative director of PLT, this is the perfect opportunity to continue carrying out my mission of reaching back and granting opportunities.

“Our winner will be getting a chance to design a collection, along with designing an outfit for my upcoming tour in August with me as your personal mentor.”

The winner of ‘Designer of the Year’ competition will have their design worn by Taylor on her ‘The Last Rose Petal 2…The Last Rose Motel’ tour, as well as have the singer as a mentor throughout their journey to design a range for PrettyLittleThing, which will be sold online in February 2023. In addition, PrettyLittleThing will also offer a grant to the winner.

Taylor added: “Over the years, I’ve paid attention to the stories that I’d read about smaller designers getting their creativity stolen, therefore, I vowed when put into a position to make a change, it would be my sole goal to work hard to change that narrative.

“I am so excited to be working alongside these amazing new creatives and designers on this journey and giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world.”

The PrettyLittleThing ‘Designer of the Year’ 2022 will be announced on June 24.