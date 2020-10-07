PrettyLittleThing launches breast cancer awareness collection

Fast fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has launched a breast cancer awareness collection in support of CoppaFeel!.

The 23-piece capsule collection is in support of breast cancer awareness month and PrettyLittleThing will donate all sales to charity CoppaFeel! to help raise awareness of the importance of checking your breasts.

The nightwear and lingerie collection features designs created specifically for women who have gone through or are going through breast cancer, as well as designs that highlight the brand’s ‘grab life by the boobs’ message, explained the retailer.

Key styles include barely-there lace lingerie sets, striped PJs, sporty lingerie set with an all-over boob print and a pink fluffy dressing gown. Prices range from 6 to 25 pounds.

To highlight the collection, PrettyLittleThing brought together its own “girl gang of inspirational and strong Queen’s” to showcase the PLT x CoppaFeel! styles as well as educating young women on the importance of being aware, in order to give everyone the best possible chance of surviving breast cancer.

Speaking on the campaign, Chelsey Amanda who worked closely with PrettyLittleThing on the CoppaFeel! collection, said in a statement: “This campaign means a lot to me as I have had breast cancer and know not only the struggle during treatment but also the struggle after. I found it very hard to find lingerie that can cover my scar and give me the confidence I once had. This collection has done just that, and I know it will do the same for many other women.

“The range is to empower women who have gone through breast cancer and need a lingerie line that will remind them just how beautiful they are, bringing back their confidence and sexiness. These designs will also be a reminder for all women to regularly check their boobs which is so important.”

Harri Lowndes, marketing and brand partnerships manager at CoppaFeel!, added: “We're really excited to be working with PrettyLittleThing this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have worked with the brand for a number of years and we're thrilled to see them launch a full collection in the name of boobs and with PrettyLittleThing's incredible audience, we are going to be able to raise awareness amongst more young people of our life-saving message of getting to know your normal.”

To support Breast Cancer Awareness month PrettyLittleThing will donate a minimum of 10,000 pounds from the sales of the PLT x CoppaFeel! collection to CoppaFeel!.

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing