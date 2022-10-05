PrettyLittleThing launches its first post-surgery lingerie

Online womenswear retailer PrettyLittleThing have teamed up with cancer awareness charity GirlvsCancer to launch its first-ever post-surgery lingerie.

The mastectomy lingerie collection is part of the online retailer’s 18-month collaboration with GirlvsCancer and focuses on comfort and inclusivity. The range includes feminine mastectomy bras with pockets, matching thongs, and briefs alongside lace dressing gowns and bodysuits.

To ensure comfort, each of the mastectomy lingerie products has been created to hold breast prostheses and partials in place post-surgery and beyond, with pocketed bras featuring a discreet double-layered bi-lateral pocket in a power mesh material.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

The collaboration aims to tackle the expensive, clinical, and often unflattering options that thousands of women are faced with after undergoing surgical treatment for breast cancer with an affordable collection that is “sexy, comfortable, and most importantly, empowering,” explains PrettyLittleThings.

Commenting on the partnership, GirlvsCancer founder Lauren Mahon, who is a cancer survivor, said in a statement: “GirlvsCancer exists to blow up the cancer landscape by collaborating to crush the stigma, stop isolation and bring about essential change. This is the type of essential change I’m talking about. A partnership to not just provide donations, but cool, sought after and tangible products for those impacted by cancer.

“I’m so incredibly proud of this collection that incorporates a range of lingerie made for everybody but created with breast cancer patients in mind. This project with Pretty Little Thing will genuinely empower those dealing with a diagnosis, and directly impact improvements of the cancer experience for all. Importantly for me, this isn’t just a one-off campaign for an awareness month. This is an 18-month commitment from a big retail giant, and I am genuinely excited to see the heights we can take it.”

The GirlVsCancer x PLT collection is available in a range of sizes from XS – XXL, with prices ranging from 8 to 28 pounds. PrettyLittleThing is also donating 100 percent of profits from the collection to GirlVsCancer.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Image: PrettyLittleThing