Primark is first fashion firm to get vegan certification from TÜV Rheinland Group

Primark has become the first company in the world to receive vegan certification for fashion products by independent inspection firm TÜV Rheinland.

The Irish fast-fashion giant was awarded the certification for its clothing, shoes and carrier bags.

TÜV Rheinland Vegan Certification is tested and inspected by an independent third party and is certified to products free of all animal-derived materials such as silk, wool, leather, pearl, feather, down, bone, exotic skins or fur. The firm tests all materials either by microscopic analysis, fibre analysis or “other appropriate test methods.” Additionally, suppliers of process chemicals must provide a declaration of conformity stating that their products are manufactured without raw materials of animal origin.

As consumer demand for more sustainable and ethical fashion grows, so to does vegan fashion . A recent study by London-based market research firm Mintel found that over a third of fashion shoppers want to spend their money in stores that do not use animal products.

In February, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) launched new guidelines - called The Voluntary Guideline on Veganism in Fashion - to ensure that ‘vegan’ fashion items being sold in the UK are truly 100 percent free of animal products.