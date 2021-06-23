Primark launches skinny jeans with Repreve Our Ocean

Budget fashion chain Primark is expanding its sustainable ‘Primark Cares’ range with new skinny jeans in partnership with material innovators Unifi, Inc and its Repreve Our Ocean fibre, which turns throwaway plastic into denim.

As you would expect from Primark, this is sustainable fashion with an affordable price tag, with the Repreve Our Ocean jeans retailing for just 15 pounds a pair. The skinny jeans have a flattering high waist fit with a let-down hem and are available in two classic colourwashes, light-blue and mid-blue, in UK sizes 4-20.

The jeans feature a blend of a unique recycled fabric made from plastic bottles, which have been collected from land within 50 kilometres of the coastline, one of the biggest sources of plastic pollution in our oceans.

From there, bottles are ground and melted into pellets before being spun into the innovative polyester fibre. The Primark x Repreve Our Ocean jeans are made using 33 percent Repreve Our Ocean polyester, which is then blended with 58 percent cotton, 7 percent viscose and 2 percent elastane to create a comfortable stretch fit.

Director of Primark Cares, Lynne Walker, said in a statement: “We are so excited to collaborate with a partner as trusted and recognised in its field as Repreve for this, our latest denim launch. We know that working with new partners to increase our use of innovative recycled materials plays a big role in helping us to expand the choice of fashion and products under our Primark Cares label.

“This is all part of our goal to help our customers make more sustainable choices, at a price they can afford. Customers should expect lots more to come from Primark Cares in the next few months.”

Image: courtesy of Primark

Primark’s partnership with Repreve Our Ocean is the latest launch from the Primark Cares label, which features a wide range of products made with recycled fibres or more sustainably sourced materials. In May, the fast-fashion retailer launched a sustainable leisurewear capsule collection in partnership with Recover.

Primark currently has more than 390 stores, with over 16.5 million square foot of selling space, across 13 countries - the Republic of Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France, the US, Italy, Slovenia and Poland.