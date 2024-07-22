Primark teams up with Victoria Jenkins to make adaptive fashion affordable

Value retailer Primark is partnering with award-winning adaptive designer and disability advocate, Victoria Jenkins, to bring adaptive fashion to the high street.

In a statement, Primark said the collaboration follows its first adaptive underwear collection launched in January and is part of the retailer’s strategy to make adaptive fashion “affordable to everyone”.

Jenkins will work with Primark’s design team to introduce more adaptive clothing, with the retailer adding that further details of the collaboration will be revealed later this year.

Ann Marie Cregan, trading director at Primark, said: “We’re proud to be working with Victoria, who for years has been such a vocal advocate for inclusive fashion and universal design across the industry.

“Like us, Victoria is really passionate about making fashion accessible to everyone and we’re looking forward to learning from her and working together to accelerate our ambition to bring more affordable adaptive fashion to the high street.”

Jenkins has more than a decade’s experience in the fashion industry and founded her award-winning adaptive fashion brand, Unhidden in 2016 as part of her mission to normalise universal design through the lens of her own journey with disability. Unhidden launched its first range in 2020 and was the first adaptive brand to become a member of the British Fashion Council and show at London Fashion Week.

On collaborating with Primark, Jenkins added: “I am thrilled to be working with Primark as part of my mission to bring affordable adaptive fashion to the high street.

“Primark recognising the needs of the disabled and chronic sick community and acting upon it in such a meaningful way is going to be life changing for millions of people, and I am excited to work with Primark to bring this to life.”

Around 16 million people live with a disability in the UK and, according to research from Primark and the Research Institute for Disabled Consumers, more than half (59 percent) would buy more adaptive wear if it was available in mainstream retailers.

Currently, almost two-thirds (62 percent) of those living with a disability in the UK said it was difficult to find clothes they feel comfortable and happy in because of their disability, health condition or impairment.

Adaptive clothing aims to accommodate the comfort and access needs of a wide range of disabilities, chronic health conditions, age-related needs and post-operative patients through adapted fastenings and openings, as well as design changes.

In January, Primark pledged to make adaptive fashion more accessible and affordable, as well as review its in-store experience to become a more accessible place to work and shop, to better serve its disabled colleagues and customers.

The partnership between Primark and Jenkins was brought together by Damian Hopkins of PDS Radius Brands.