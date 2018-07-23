Primark to donate 6 million US dollars to Unicef

Budget fashion and lifestyle retailer Primark has announced a new three-year partnership to support Unicef’s work in both education and emergency response to help improve the lives of vulnerable children.

The deal will see Primark donating 4.5 million US dollars to fund an education programme for Unicef to enable vulnerable children to attend and stay in school in Cambodia, while a further 1.5 million US dollars will be donated to Unicef’s worldwide emergency response operations.

Primark’s chief executive officer, Paul Marchant said in a press statement: “We are proud to launch this partnership with Unicef. As an international brand we are excited to be collaborating with a global organisation which shares our commitment to making a difference in communities that most need support.

“We recognise the importance of education in enabling every child to fulfil their potential, and we are pleased to be able to support Unicef as they work to break down some of the barriers to education for children in Cambodia.”

Unicef Ireland’s executive director, Peter Power added: “Unicef is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation for children with operations in over 190 countries. Unicef relies significantly on the private sector to help fund our life-saving and life-changing operations for children and we are pleased to welcome Primark’s generous contribution to this work.”