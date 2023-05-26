Primark unveils Bridgerton-inspired collection in latest Netflix collab

Primark has revealed its latest collection made in collaboration with Netflix, inspired by the platform’s popular Bridgerton series.

The 23-piece line, which is now in select Primark stores globally, includes an array of licensed products inspired by Shondaland’s creation, including items of womenswear, nightwear, accessories, homeware and stationery.

This is the latest collaboration the retailer has carried out with its long-standing streaming partner Netflix, a relationship that was first established in 2011.

Since then, the duo has released a series of collections linked to another popular series on the platform, Stranger Things, much of which has sold out and has therefore contributed to a strong performance in Primark’s fashion and lifestyle categories.

In a release, Sarah Jackson, director of licensing at Primark, said on the latest collaboration: “We are delighted to collaborate once again with our licence partner Netflix on our new Bridgerton collection, which is sure to be a fan favourite.

“From delicate floral nightwear to opulent stationery and homeware, customers can get their Regency era fix and feel like royalty at a great value price point.

“We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Netflix on more exciting initiatives in the near future, so watch this space.”