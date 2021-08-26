Primark unveils collection with The Stronghold

Fast fashion retailer Primark has unveiled a menswear capsule collection in collaboration with LA brand The Stronghold featuring clothing, boots and accessories.

The 29-piece Primark x The Stronghold collection focuses on heavy-duty fabrications, denim, and textures, with key pieces including a borg jacket, denim shirt and jeans and leather boots.

The collection stays true to The Stronghold’s deep-rooted heritage with labels on the front of each piece being authentic reproductions of original The Stronghold garments from its company archives.

Commenting on the collection, The Stronghold founder Michael Paradise, said in a statement: “There isn’t a single piece in this collection that I’m not proud of and many of them are going to end up as part of my personal wardrobe.”

Prices range from 5 to 30 pounds and will be available in all Primark stores globally.

Image: courtesy of Primark; Primark x The Stronghold collection

The Stronghold was the first branded apparel to be manufactured in Los Angeles and was the only maker of denim and canvas workwear in Los Angeles before WWII. By 1912, The Stronghold employed 1,000 workers in downtown Los Angeles, making them the largest manufacturer of clothing in Southern California.

The brand closed its doors in the 1950s before relaunching in 2004. The garments are again being manufactured in Los Angeles at The Stronghold factory with the same methods of construction as the original garments, with all of the rivets, washers, buttons, labels, and fabrics authentic reproductions of original items, based on the company’s archives.

Image: courtesy of Primark; Primark x The Stronghold collection