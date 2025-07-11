Princess Polly becomes B Corp certified

Princess Polly has secured a B Corp certification, recognising the Australian-US fashion label for “its commitment to making a positive difference in its communities and the fashion industry”.

After a two-year evaluation process, the company, owned by A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp, has been determined to have met the standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency set by the certifier, non-profit B Lab.

According to a press release, the certification, spanning the entire business, provides Princess Polly with the framework to further accelerate its “shift toward a socially and environmentally responsible model”.

In order to achieve the feat, Princess Polly carried out several initiatives supporting customers, employees and partners in making the transition to such a model.

These included a family planning project, the Pathway to Parenthood; encouraging the use of lower-impact materials throughout collections with the Materials Matrix and Lower Impact Fabric Hub; and ensuring its suppliers follow its 5A’s of Ethical Sourcing framework, looking beyond compliance to create positive impact.

Speaking on the achievement, Eirin Bryett, co-founder and co-CEO of the brand, said the recognition was an honour, adding: “This is an incredible accomplishment, and it marks a significant step in our ongoing journey to embed sustainability and purpose into every part of our business. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and remain committed to continuously improving and holding ourselves to high standards in everything we do.”