Priya Ahluwalia Receives the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

London-based designer Priya Ahluwalia has been announced as the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Ahluwalia is recognised for her work in championing responsible sourcing and manufacturing techniques, while telling the stories of those who make her clothes and the communities she works with. The award was presented by the Countess of Wessex during a virtual event.

Ahluwalia, who is of Indian and Nigerian heritage, previously won the 2020 LVMH Prize as well as the H&M Design Award in 2019. In the same year she also collaborated with Adidas at Paris Fashion Week. Her status as an industry leader was further cemented by being listed on the Forbes 30 under 30 European Arts and Culture List.

In a statement the British Fashion Council (BFC) said Ahluwalia’s sustainably-minded menswear collections are made of dead stock and repurposed locally sourced vintage materials. They also combine elements and influences from her Nigerian and Indian heritage, making her designs truly unique. “She is a progressive thinking leader and agent for change who has used her platform to raise awareness around the challenges of the Black community, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement,” said the BFC.

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive British Fashion Council (BFC) commented: “We are delighted to announce Priya Ahluwalia as the fourth recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Ahluwalia’s unique and ethical design process combined with her ability and passion to give back to communities around London and the globe make her an inspiration for many young British designers. We are incredibly proud to recognise Priya and look forward to seeing her business grow.”

About the award

Each year a designer is selected by the BFC, in collaboration with the Royal Household, to be recognised by the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The Award, designed by Angela Kelly, inspired by The Queen Elizabeth rose, has been hand-produced by Lucy Price at Bauhinia Studios and in Birmingham’s famous Jewellery Quarter.

Image courtesy Priya Ahluwalia