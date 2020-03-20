Pronovias Group supports engaged hospital staff worldwide

With the novel COVID-19 impacting all aspects of the world, many — including those planning to get married — have had to shift their lives and plans. And as hospital workers maintain their presence on the frontlines of the pandemic, global bridalwear label Pronovias will be showing its support for those employed in hospitals around the world by donating wedding dresses to brides-to-be.

According to an announcement from the company, Pronovias Group’s artistic director Alessandra Rinaudo has curated “The Heroes Collection” specifically for this time, which is a wide selection of wedding dresses for these brides. This program, which began in China at the beginning of the year, has already provided many nurses and doctors with gowns. Now, Pronovias is extending their support to hospital employees worldwide.

“Donating our wedding dresses to wonderful women is the least we can do to bring happiness and joy to their wedding day, making them look and feel their best,” Pronovias chief executive officer Amandine Ohayon said in a statement.

All hospital-employed brides-to-be who have assisted through the crisis of the pandemic are eligible for a free gown from now until Aug. 31, 2020. The collection will be available exclusively in Pronovias flagship stores around the world.

Image: Pronovias