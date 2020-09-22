Pronovias Group takes a step towards sustainability with #WeDoEco collection

Pronovias Group is taking the next step towards sustainability within the company. The bridal fashion group is launching the first line of dresses sustainably made: #WeDoEco. The initiative is part of Pronovias Group's goal to elevate the bridal industry to a better standard.

The collection consists of two parts. The first is a collection of fifteen dresses sustainably produced in every way possible and is labeled '360º Eco'. The 24 other dresses are labeled 'eco-friendly' as most of the material used is eco-certified, Pronovias told FashionUnited exclusively. The dresses range from size 32 to size 64 and are distributed under various brands within the Pronovias Group. For now, the more sustainable dresses can be found in Atelier Pronovias, Nicole, St. Patrick and White One. In 2021 #WeDoEco dresses will also be available at Pronovias and Ladybird.

The designs use beads from 100 percent recycled glass and zippers made from recycled PET bottles. All the material used is certified by the Global Recycled Standard. Pronovias has also used FSC and Oeko-Tex certified materials. Not only the dresses are made of more sustainable material, the packaging of the items is now also more sustainable. The labels are from recycled textiles, hang tags from recycled paper, the garment bags are from organic cotton and the hangers are made from liquid wood, according to the press release. Production of the collection took place in Spain and Italy. The consumer receives a 'traceability sheet' per item, in which all production steps of the dress can be checked for complete transparency.

The prices for the #WeDoEco collection are within the same price range as other items within the brands' collections, a press representative told FashionUnited when asked.

CEO Amandine Ohayon tells FashionUnited exclusively that setting up the first sustainable collection within the group has been a long process. Ohayon was amazed when she joined the group two years ago and found out that sustainability was not yet high on the company's agenda, or even in the bridal industry itself. "When you run the largest bridal fashion company in the world, you realize you have to take responsibility." Ohayon indicates that the biggest challenge was still the lace and the beads, because these are normally not really produced sustainably. “We had to challenge our suppliers to think differently. It took almost 18 months to get everything from a more sustainable supplier. ”

At the moment Pronovias Atelier is the only branch of the group that has both 360º and eco-friendly dresses. Ohayon shares that this couture line made it easier to implement the 360 dresses. The only reason the other brands don't have 360º dresses is because they couldn't be locally produced yet.

