Pronovias is first bridal brand to create NFTs

As the first bridal brand, Spanish luxury bridal house Pronovias has entered the metaverse with its launch of three NFT wedding dresses as part of the soon to be released 2023 Versailles collection.

The digital dresses are a sneak preview of the collection reveal that will take place at the Pronovias fashion show during Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, held from 20th to 24th April.

Image: bridal dress NFT by Pronovias

The brand has chosen three dresses from the new 2023 collection, designed by the brand’s artistic director Alessandra Rinaudo and inspired by the magic of Versailles, to turn them into intangible and limited edition art pieces. With this, the brand wants to “unify art and bridal fashion in a new growing universe: the metaverse”.

Under Rinaudo’s supervision, the selected dresses were reproduced digitally to reflect the gowns’ patterns, textures, beading and even how they reflect the light.

As the brand explains in a press release, the three dresses selected to be the first NFT bridal gowns follow the five trends of the luxurious style of French influences from Versailles. These references are reflected in the dresses through “noble necklines, endless tails, golden tones and the daring lace that interprets the fleur-de-lis, and the beading and embellishments”.

The first dress, Cadenet, is a two-piece, elegant and exclusive design, consisting of a semi-transparent strapless corset with dotted tulle with push-up cups and a skirt with a 215 cm long train with a belted fleur-de-lis lace design. It features a high neckline and long, puffed lace sleeves ending in delicate ruffles at the cuffs.

The second dress, Charlotte, is a soft, non-cupped mermaid design with floral ivory and gold embroidery mixed with silver thread, and an underlayer of modern glitter tulle. It features a high V-neckline, a low back and a 215 cm train.

Image: bridal dress NFT by Pronovias

The third dress, Pompadour, is a glamorous design in gold lamé taffeta with a sensual V-neckline and pleated sash belt that has an oversized bow with a long train. It features oversized puffed sleeves with jewel buttons ending in the 135 cm train.

The three NFTs will be uploaded to the OpenSea platform and can be viewed on the Pronovias website. “How these NFTs will be offered to brides will be revealed once the Versailles 2023 collection arrives in stores next September,” says Pronovias.