Psycho Bunny's playful DNA arrives at Pitti Uomo to win over Italian clientele

Fun, colour, and quality define an unconventional style that appeals to those who love to dress well without losing their sense of play. With this ethos, the brand Psycho Bunny presented its spring/summer 27 collection at Pitti Uomo, the trade fair that closes today in Florence.

Stefano Lora, CEO of Stefano Lora Showroom, the distributor for Psycho Bunny in parts of Europe including Italy, told FashionUnited that the brand is building its presence in the Italian market. This is being achieved through a series of events in seaside resorts aimed at engaging and entertaining the public, in line with the label's philosophy.

"Currently, in Italy, the distribution strategy focuses primarily on wholesale and a presence in department stores like Rinascente, for example in both Milan and Rome," Lora highlighted. He did not rule out the possibility of a standalone store in the future, perhaps in a seaside location.

Stefano Lora, CEO of Stefano Lora Showroom Credits: Stefano Lora Showroom

The brand, whose 2025 turnover is approximately 376 million dollars, was founded in New York in 2005. It was relaunched in Montreal, Canada, in 2016. In addition to menswear, Psycho Bunny's collections include a children's line, a niche tie collection, and a womenswear capsule. The company is currently testing the womenswear capsule in the US.

Today, the brand is present in North America; Latin America; the Middle East; Japan; and Europe. It also has a rapidly growing network in South Africa, with a presence in hundreds of points of sale worldwide and 150 standalone stores.

A swimsuit from the SS27 collection Credits: Psycho Bunny

"By using fine Peruvian Pima cotton, Psycho Bunny ensures comfort and durability," stated Lora.

For the SS27 season, the brand has introduced a new vibrant colour palette. It embraces intense contrasts and energetic hues, capturing the carefree essence of warmer days. This season is inspired by the spirit of sharing and getting together with favourite people.

True to the brand's playful DNA, the collection features versatile and innovative designs. It also includes new experiments with the iconic Psycho Bunny logo.

A polo shirt from the SS27 collection Credits: Psycho Bunny