Puma and Gen.G unveil kit for League of Legends World Championship

German sportswear brand Puma and esports organization Gen.G have unveiled new limited-edition jerseys for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

The jersey’s will be worn by Gen.G's League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team. It marks the first major collaboration between the two companies since they announced a partnership back in June.

American fashion designer Heron Preston, who joined Gen.G as executive brand advisor earlier this year, created the artwork featured on the jerseys, drawing influence from his own love for retro video games.

“It's exciting to see Heron's artwork for the Gen.G players brought to life on these limited-edition jerseys,” Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing at Puma, said in a statement. “Puma is thrilled to outfit the Gen.G League of Legends team as they take on the 2020 World Championship!”

E-sports have in recent years attracted the attention of leading fashion names such as Nike, Louis Vuitton and Gucci who have looked to tap into the growing gaming market.

According to market intelligence service Sportcal, deals between apparel brands in esports last year more than tripled, with Nike’s seven million dollar per year tie-up with League of Legends Pro League crowned as the biggest.