Puma and Maybelline New York launch collaborative makeup collection

Puma is venturing into makeup. The sportswear brand has teamed up with Maybelline New York to launch a 12-piece makeup collection featuring a smudge-proof mascara, a metallic highlighter, matte long-lasting lipsticks, metallic and matte eye sticks, and gloss face sticks. The duo did not specify when the collection will be launched, but said the availability both in-store and online will vary per country. Customers are advised to visit Maybelline’s local websites to obtain more information about the release date where they live.

"Our young consumer today prioritizes an active lifestyle whether it be career, fitness or personally. She's always on the go, never settles and needs high performance products that keep up with her grind. The PUMA x Maybelline Collection was created to do just that", said Trisha Ayyagari, Deputy General Manager of Maybelline New York, in a statement. "This collection is truly the representation of the point where the gym meets the runway, a goal we strive for in everything we do for our female consumers," added Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing for PUMA. The athleisure trend has reached the beauty industry, therefore.

Top model Adriana Lima, a long-standing spokesperson for Maybelline who is now also a Puma ambassador, will be the face of the campaign.

Photo: courtesy of Maybelline