Puma collaborates on Suede Gully for their suede sneakers

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of their classic suede sneaker Puma India has collaborated on a multimedia project in India, “Suede Gully”. Suede Gully, a music video directed by Sasha Rainbow, features a mix of street art, graffiti, music, and dance, as well as Puma’s signature suede sneakers. The song in the video is sung and rapped in four different languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Khasi, and was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar. Dancers Mukti Mohan, the Bengaluru-based Black Ice Crew, Shillong’s Unity One Crew, Mumbai’s Beast Mode Crew, and Delhi’s Higher Vision Crew also feature.

Vishnu Srivatsav, the Creative Head of DDB Mudra South says the brand Suede has always been a voice of street culture and Suede Gully looks to bring to life the incredibly unique and diverse culture and expression of our very own gullies. He further added it is art, music, culture, and fashion so many people, folks who live for their art, from different corners of the country, bringing their awesome talents to collaborate on this platform, that’s really special.

Debosmita Majumder, Puma India’s Head of Marketing says today’s youth have taken to modern forms of self-expression, giving rise to a new generation of creators. They use the streets as a canvas to express themselves through various forms of art, music and dance. Suede Gully is all about getting forefront the true essence of Indian street culture, Majumder explained. With this creative project, Puma is mixing its own brand aesthetic with Indian street culture and putting more focus on India as a whole.