Puma drops shoe inspired by dance music culture

Sports company Puma has dropped its latest Mirage Tech shoe, inspired by music and dance culture.

The shoe, taken initially from the Puma archive, features a modern silhouette and an electric blue and yellow colorway.

The brand stated the shoe takes inspiration from electronic dance music (EDM), and Puma ambassador DJ Snake can be seen wearing the Mirage in a campaign shoot in Paris.

The Mirage is a part of Puma’s growing selection of Furto syle shoes, a mashup of retro sneakers with futuristic inspiration.

“This revamped style features trippy colors, eye-catching materials, and futuristic elements taking inspiration from the lights, energy, and atmosphere of EDM shows. This drop features a lighter grey color option with bright, bold accents of blue and yellow,” stated Puma in a press release.

The Mirage OG was first introduced over half a century ago, and it was initially released as a lightweight track and field shoe and reissued as a jogging shoe in the ’90s.