Puma expands football reach with the Portuguese Football Federation

German sportswear company Puma has announced a long-term agreement with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), with the first new products and its creative direction for the partnership to be released in early 2025.

In a statement, Puma said that starting next year, it would equip all male, female, and youth football teams as well as the federation’s futsal, beach football, and E-Sports teams.

Arne Freundt, chief executive at Puma, said: “Signing a top-tier national team was one of our priorities in football. I am very excited to welcome a team as popular as Portugal to the Puma Family.

“Given the large number of fans all over the world and the great potential of the next generation of this squad, we are looking forward to the upcoming big tournaments such as the 2026 World Cup.”

Puma adds that the deal offers the company an opportunity to continue writing Portuguese football history, as in the 1960s, the sportswear brand partnered with legendary player Eusébio, known as ‘O Rei’ (‘The King’), for whom it created the iconic Puma King football boot.

Fernando Gomes, president of the FPF, added: “We were attracted to Puma because of the way in which they engage with the fans and tell the unique story of every team they work with.

“We look forward to creating an exciting range of products with them which will resonate with our large fan base all over the world.”