Puma invites consumers to test soon-to-be-launched self-lacing shoe

Puma is selecting tech-savvy consumers to test a self-lacing training shoe designed to offer the best fit for workouts and light running. Named “Fit Intelligence”, the technology consists in a uniquely configured cable system that loosens or tightens the shoe around the wearer’s foot.

Puma said in a statement that the shoes come with “a smart sensing capability that learns the shape of the foot of each user and adapts the fit of the shoe to the individual”. In addition, wearers can also monitor and adjust the fit through a smartphone app or Apple watch.

Although Puma believes Fit Intelligence has the potential to be used across a range of different sport and lifestyle products, the company wants to make sure consumers are 100 percent happy before launching the shoe in 2020. Hence the decision to let a select group of customers participate in the shoe’s beta testing.

Interested in providing Puma with feedback about Fit Intelligence? Applications will soon be open through Puma’s training app, Pumatrac. The exact date to register for the program is yet to be announced.

Pictures: Puma newsroom