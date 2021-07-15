Puma launches collaboration with Butter Goods

Puma has unveiled the first look from its new collaboration with Australian skate label Butter Goods.

The collection is rooted in nostalgia and ‘90s sports styles and features the Puma Basket VTG with a corduroy upper in a vintage cream colourway and collaborative brand patch on each tongue.

The pre-release, ahead of the full collection launching later this summer, also includes a white graphic tee, featuring a vintage logo of the Puma cat sitting on top of the Butter Goods logo.

The full collection is expected to drop in August and takes inspiration from sports advertising in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

Founded in Perth, Australia in 2008, Butter Goods collides its love of music and skateboarding through its strong graphic design aesthetic across apparel and accessories.

The Puma x Butter Goods Basket VTG is available now priced 110 pounds.