Puma launches new Mirage Sport sneaker

Global sporting company Puma has announced it’s expanding its mirage franchise with a new sneaker. The new shoe is called the Mirage Sport and is inspired by the energetic and trippy world of DJ culture.

The new addition’s color palette is almost washed out to keep the focus on the richness of the materials and construction of the sneakers and is a successor of the long-standing mirage shoes that launched in the 1970s.

Puma

Danny Taylor, Puma’s design lead for sportstyle footwear said in a release: “For the initial drop we wanted to expose the manufacturing process and the imperfections that come in the early sampling process of a sneaker.

“This can be seen through exposing the foam under the collar, exaggerating the loose edges of the materials and various elements that are intentionally disconnected from the upper to emphasize the overall layering.”

The Mirage Sport collection will be available to purchase from June 5 at Puma stores, online, and other selected retailers globally.