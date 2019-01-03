Puma signs multi-year merchandising deal with Porsche Motorsport

Puma’s subsidiary Branded Sports Merchandising has acquired the rights to develop, sell and market apparel, footwear, headwear, accessories and bags bearing the Porsche Motorsport brand. While the exact length of the agreement hasn't been revealed, Puma says it has entered a "multi-year exclusive partnership" with Porsche.

“Puma and Branded are excited to bring to the fans and enthusiasts of Porsche a range of compelling fanwear and replica products”, said the sportswear brand in a statement. The companies have not yet disclosed when the products will be released.

Additionally, Puma will equip all 24 Porsche Works Drivers, Juniors and Young Professionals, as well as all pit crews of the Porsche Factory teams, with fireproof motorsport clothing, shoes, caps and luggage. This goes for both the Formula E team and all factory GT racing activities. The Puma logo will also be featured on the race cars and the clothing worn by the Porsche team.

“Puma’s racewear is developed for the highest level of racing and we are happy to add Porsche Motorsport to our existing partnerships in F1, as other top sport categories”, said Puma’s CEO Bjørn Gulden, commenting on the partnership.