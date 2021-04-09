Puma taps She Moves Us ambassador Dua Lipa for sneaker drop

Sporting company Puma has released its latest sneaker with pop star Dua Lipa as the face of the campaign.

The Mayze sneaker features a white and black colorway, stacked midsole with a split, and the brand’s signature chunky leather heel.

The campaign was shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti starring Dua Lipa, brand ambassador.

“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off. The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look,” stated Dua Lipa in a press release.

The Mayze sneaker is a part of Puma’s She Moves Us platform, highlighting female brand ambassadors who have inspired other women worldwide and positively move culture and sports forward.

She Moves Us platform features campaigns, collection drops, talks, videos, and interviews from Puma female ambassadors such as Dua Lip, model Winnie Harlow, WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith, model Cara Delevingne, golfer Lexi Thompson, footballer Nikita Parris, and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh.