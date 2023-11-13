Puma teams up with Trophy Hunter on new capsule collection

Sportswear brand Puma has unveiled a unisex “Bronx-meets-Ivy” collegiate-inspired capsule collection with Black, AAPI, and Latinx-owned brand Trophy Hunter.

The Puma x Trophy Hunter capsule collection, co-designed by the American sportswear brand designers Dustin Canalin and Kari Cruz, offers a modern vision of prep with a range of apparel and footwear inspired by school uniforms Cruz wore in her Bronx youth.

The collection features a forest green varsity jacket, a prep school classic made in luxe satin, which is fully reversible and lined in a luxe faux-fur Duck Camo print. This sits alongside a reversible zip track jacket and T-shirts, as well as biker shorts and leggings made in Puma’s Drycell fabric.

Puma x Trophy Hunting collection Credits: Puma

The capsule also includes a heavyweight mesh performance skirt, a mashup of a private school uniform and traditional basketball shorts, in a Blackwatch plaid, a Trophy Hunter signature.

Trophy Hunter has also reinterpreted three Puma footwear styles bringing prep inspiration to Puma’s basketball models: The Clyde All-Pro, The Slipstream and The Suede, redesigning them in leather and suedes to “create a new everyday luxury silhouette”.

Puma x Trophy Hunting collection Credits: Puma

Commenting on the collaboration, Kari Cruz from Trophy Hunting, said in a statement: "As a Dominican-American, NYC-raised woman, my creative work often pulls from my roots and upbringing in The Bronx. For over a decade I have worked extensively on men’s streetwear and basketball brands- and there’s always been an erasure of women’s design and creative contributions.

“This collection is an extremely personal and intentional effort to show that we’ve always existed in these spaces and won’t be written out of the story. It’s my love letter to the girls 'from around the way' who won’t be excluded from the rooms they’re not typically invited into."

Puma x Trophy Hunting collection Credits: Puma

Dustin Canalin from Trophy Hunting added: "The vision was to craft a versatile collection that exudes timeless elegance while effortlessly adapting to the rhythms of daily life. Rooted in high velocity lifestyles & Puma's hip-hop heritage, this collaboration seamlessly uses Trophy Hunting's deliberate design philosophy to empower you to experiment with fashion and redefine your everyday style effortlessly."

The Puma x Trophy Hunting collection is available on puma.com and alwaystrophyhunting.com. Prices retail from 96 to 196 US dollars.

Puma x Trophy Hunting collection Credits: Puma

Puma x Trophy Hunting collection Credits: Puma

Puma x Trophy Hunting collection Credits: Puma

Puma x Trophy Hunting collection Credits: Puma