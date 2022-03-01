Puma to drop period underwear line with Modibodi

Sportswear retailer Puma has revealed a collaboration with Modibodi on a collection of leak-free period underwear and activewear.

The line comes as part of the duo’s global partnership under the She Moves Us platform, hosted by Puma as a way to uplift and empower women in sports.

Additionally, the products aim to act as an eco-friendly alternative to disposable products, with designs that have the ability to be reused over again for four years, as the brands’ state.

“As a global brand, we felt it important to do our part to address this issue,” said Erin Longin, global director run/train at Puma, in a news release. “The Puma x Modibodi collaboration allows women to stay active, without having to worry about leaks, while reducing their monthly waste from period products.”

The collection utilises Modibodi’s proprietary Modifier Technology, which comes complete with a quick-drying microfiber layer and waterproof protection.

As part of the launch the two brand’s will work with Women Win, Puma’s charity partner, to donate five briefs to 500 girls and women in need.

The first Puma x Modibodi underwear collection is set to be available from May 2022, in selected stores and online.