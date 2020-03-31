PVH Corp donates one million dollars as part of Covid-19 relief efforts

PVH Corp has become the latest fashion brand to offer support to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion group, whose portfolio includes brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, said it is donating one million US dollars toward Covid-19 relief, including a 100,000 dollar donation to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund created by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

It has also made a two million RMB (around 275,000 dollar) donation to the Chinese Society of the Red Cross and a 50,000 dollar contribution to A Common Thread, a Covid-19 relief fund launched last week by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue .

Additional efforts by the company include shipping over two million units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gowns, masks and face masks to the Montefiore Health System in New York; offering grants to corporate, retail and warehouse associates in the US impacted by the pandemic through its Associate Relief Fund; donating products in the US and Netherlands to support frontline healthcare workers; donating to OutRight Action International’s COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund, which Calvin Klein is a founding partner of; and continuing to match the donations of its associates in the US and Canada through its matching gift program.

PVH chairman and CEO Manny Chirico said in a statement: “As I work with our global leadership team to address a responsible plan forward for our business, how we execute it as good corporate citizens is an important part of our discussions. There is no roadmap for this crisis, but I know that at PVH we have strong values and connections to our communities.”