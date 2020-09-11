PVH Corp. says it will ban use of exotic skins

PVH Corp. has banned exotic animal skins in the collections of all its brands, which include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and several other contemporary clothing lines. The company said that this decision is part of a "long-term strategy to drive fashion forward for good."

The company joins Brooks Brothers, Jil Sander, Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, Hugo Boss, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood, and many other fashion companies in this ban.

In a press release, PETA said that PVH's decision comes after over a decade of the animal rights organization urging the company to ban exotic skins.

"At Tommy Hilfiger, we're committed to creating a better fashion industry by creating fashion that 'Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All,'" Tommy Hilfiger said. "We have always [taken] and will always take the environment, human rights, our community and related matters very seriously, which is why we don't use fur or exotic skins in any of our collections. Together, we can drive fashion forward for good."