Pyer Moss partners with Marsha P. Johnson Institute

Pyer Moss is launching the third installment of “Exist to Resist”, the latest being in partnership with the Marsha P. Johnson Institute for Transgender Day of Remembrance. T limited-edition genderless T-shirt retails exclusively for 100 dollars on Pyer Moss’ website, featuring an image of Marsha P. Johnson herself. Marsha P. Johnson was a major gay liberation activist and was one of the prominent figures in the Stonewall uprising of 1969 which sparked the modern gay rights movement in America.

“A part of our role as creatives in this world is to observe and listen to those who are identifying and challenging the ills that plague our present and our future,” said Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond in a statement. “The Marsha P. Johnson Institute stood out to us as an organization that is protecting and defending the basic human rights of Black transgender people and we see it as our job to support them and amplify their voices rather than speak for them.”

Pyer Moss founded Exist to Resist as a social justice platform to partner with different social justice organizations. The first offering was “Vote or Die” T-shirt in partnership with Sean John to raise awareness or Rock the Vote.

“We are honored to collaborate with a strong Black fashion house, led by Kerby Jean-Raymond, a visionary who sees the world in Black. Together, with Pyer Moss, we are amplifying Black trans voices and the issues affecting our community,” said Elle Hearns, the founder and executive director of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, to WWD. “As we reflect on the lives of Black trans people during International Transgender Day of Remembrance, the word ‘Alive,’ printed on the back of the limited-edition T should serve as a reminder to everyone to love, humanize and celebrate people while they are still here.”

photo: courtesy of Pyer Moss